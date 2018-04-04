While speaking to media, S Ganguly, Ballia SP, confirmed that Arvind Rajbhar's driver has filed a complaint with the police against the four identified persons. She further revealed that the other party has also lodged a complaint against Rajbhar claiming they were two people coming from opposite side of the crossing when Rajbhar's gunner thrashed them following an argument. The police are now probing the matter.

Arvind Rajbhar, son of Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, was attacked on Tuesday by unidentified assailants in the town of Ballia. The victim alleged that it was fourth such attack on him in recent times before filing a police complaint. On another hand, the other party has also registered a complaint against Arvind Rajbhar for thrashing the complainants as they were coming from opposite side of the crossing. The police have launched an investigation and are probing the matter.

According to reports, Arvind Rajbhar was traveling in his car along with his driver and gunner when he was stopped by four bike-borne miscreants near a Railway crossing in Ballia. The attackers stopped his car, approached his window and started abusing him. They hit the bonnet of the car with sticks and attempted to break the window panes of the vehicle before Arvind’s driver managed to drive away the car from the spot.

While speaking to media, S Ganguly, Ballia SP, confirmed that Arvind Rajbhar’s driver has filed a complaint with the police against the four identified persons. She further revealed that the other party has also lodged a complaint against Rajbhar claiming they were two people coming from opposite side of the crossing when Rajbhar’s gunner thrashed them following an argument. The police are now probing the matter.

Arvind Rajbhar's driver lodged a complaint against 4 unidentified ppl. The other party also filed a complaint claiming they were 2 people coming from opposite side of the crossing when Rajbhar's gunner thrashed them following an argument. Probe underway: S Ganguly, Ballia SP

Arvind’s father Om Prakash Rajbhar is a member of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. Since 2017, he has represented Zahoorabad and is a member of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). In March 2017, OP Rajbhar was appointed as the minister of the Department of Backward Classes Welfare and the Department of Disabled People Development in state CM Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet.

