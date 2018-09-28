Irked over having an affair with an upper caste boy, a 42-year-old man allegedly attacked his 18-year-old daughter win an axe in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Sambhal's Babrala village on Wednesday, September 26. Reports said that the girl had posted photographs with the youth, who was also her classmate on Facebook.

Irked over having an affair with an upper caste boy, a 42-year-old man allegedly attacked his 18-year-old daughter win an axe in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Sambhal’s Babrala village on Wednesday, September 26. Reports said that the girl had posted photographs with the youth, who was also her classmate on Facebook. Her father saw the pictures online and in a rag,e he took the heinous step. The girl has sustained severe injuries on her left shoulder and has been admitted to a private hospital. However, the police have received no complaint in connection with the matter.

The accused, Rajkumar Goswami committed the crime on Wednesday after a relative of his informed him about the photographs. The photographs made Goswami so furious that he attacked his daughter with an axe. His daughter, Swati Goswami is a BSc student in a district college.

After committing the crime, Rajkumar fled the spot while Swati was rushed to a nearby hospital by other members of the family. Meanwhile, station house officer of Rajpura police station said that is yet to receive a complaint in the matter.

A couple of months ago, The Thane Police arrested a 47-year-old man for killing his daughter’s boyfriend. The victim was 29-year-old Surendra Mishra who was hunting an house to settle down with his girlfriend. The father orchestrated as a broker along with his two associates and killed Surendra on the pretext of offering him a flat.

In another incident, a man in Andhra Pradesh killed his daughter when he found her talking to a boy on phone. The deceased was a pharmacy student at a private college.

