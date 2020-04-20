Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences on the death of his father. In a letter addressed to his family, Yogi Adityanath has also shared that he would not be able to attend his father's last rites due to state's fight against coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has shared his deepest condolences on the death of his father Anand Singh Singh, who breathed his last today at AIIMS Delhi. In a letter addressed to his family and closed ones, Yogi Adityanath wrote that he is deeply saddened by the demise of his father. He taught him the values of honesty, hard work and commitment towards the betterment of the society.

Expressing his desire to pay respects to his father in his last moments, Yogi Adityanath said that he was unable to do so because of India’s fight against coronavirus pandemic and his responsibility towards 23 crore citizens of Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, he wouldn’t be able to attend the last rites, which will take place tomorrow, April, 21, due to the same reason.

In his letter, Yogi Adityanath also requested his mother and closed ones to conduct the last rites in presence of a small number of people and follow the guidelines of lockdown. He further promised that he will come to pay his respects after the lockdown.

Also Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht passes away in Delhi’s AIIMS

A

Chief Minister got the information about the passing away of his father during the meeting but he concluded the meeting first and then released a press note later: Awanish K Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) pic.twitter.com/zWyHSGn9qE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2020

The last rites of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father will be held tomorrow at his native village in Uttarakhand. https://t.co/dgrqk9pFMW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2020

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: PM Narendra Modi thanks shopkeepers, traders for ensuring essentials reach the public

Reports say that Anand Singh Bisht was in a critical condition in AIIMS, Delhi. He was suffering from liver and kidney ailments. Admitted to the hospital on March 15, Anand Singh Bisht was put on ventilator after his condition deteriorated on Sunday. It is also reported that Anand Singh Bisht had undergone a dialysis on Sunday prior to being shifted to ICU. His health was being monitored by a team of doctors in AIIMS’s Gastrology department.

Also Read: Coronavirus update: Total number of cases reach 17,265 with death toll at 543, selective relaxation in nationwide lockdown from today

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App