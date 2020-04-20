Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht died in AIIMS, Delhi today morning at 10:44 am. He was in a critical condition in AIIMS, Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht passed away in AIIMS, Delhi on Monday. State Chief Secretary Awanish K Awasthi confirmed the development to ANI. He said UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht left for the heavenly abode at 10:44 am today and shared his deepest condolences. Reports say that Anand Singh Bisht was in a critical condition in AIIMS, Delhi.

Suffering from liver and kidney ailments, Yogi Adityanath’s father was admitted to the hospital on March 15 and put on ventilator after his condition deteriorated on Sunday. A team of doctors from AIIMS’s Gastrology department were looking after him. It is also reported that Anand Singh Bisht had undergone a dialysis on Sunday before he was shifted to ICU.

Condolences have started coming in from across the political spectrum. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have also shared their condolences on Twitter. Early on Monday morning, Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees to review the spread and containment of novel coronavirus- COVID-19 in the state.

AIIMS दिल्ली में भर्ती उत्तर प्रदेश के मा. मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के पिताजी श्री आनंद सिंह बिष्ट जी के निधन की खबर सुनकर गहरा दुःख पहुंचा। परमपिता परमेश्वर पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें व शोकाकुल परिजनों को संबल प्रदान करें।

!!ॐ शान्ति शान्ति शान्ति!! pic.twitter.com/xByG79CgeT — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) April 20, 2020

उत्तरप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी के पूज्य पिताजी श्री आनंद सिंह बिष्ट जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।

ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दे व परिजनों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। ॐ शांति ! — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) April 20, 2020

The news of his father breathing his last came to him in midst of the meeting . Unfazed by the news @myogiadityanath stood up only after completing the meeting on COVID-19. — Shishir (@ShishirGoUP) April 20, 2020

CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences: State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi (in file pic – Additional Chief Secretary Home) pic.twitter.com/vG6hUqDBch — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2020

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds COVID19 review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees. pic.twitter.com/qR3SokqF3k — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2020

On Yogi Adityanath’s swearing in ceremony as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, his father Anand Singh Bisht had said in a news portal that he hopes Yogi Adityanath respect for all religions. He should abide by BJP’s motto: Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas as it accommodates the poor, rich, hindu, muslim, sikh, christian, everyone. He expressed that now the responsibilities have increased on his son. Anand Singh Bisht had also praised his son’s oratory skills and said that it shows that people love him.

