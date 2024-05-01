Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the ‘New India’ refrains from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries but firmly responds when provoked.

“Today, India is secure on all fronts… If any untoward incident occurs in India, Pakistan is quick to offer explanations, recognizing the resolve of the new India. New India respects sovereignty and refrains from unnecessary interference, but it also responds decisively to any provocations,” CM Yogi stated during a campaign rally in Maharashtra’s Solapur.

He criticized the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, stating, “This is not the India of the Congress era, where a slap was met with requests for patience to maintain peace… If someone dares to slap us today, we dare to retaliate with full force,” referring to India’s strengthened stance.

Under BJP rule, CM Yogi asserted, “Terrorism and Naxalism have been effectively curtailed.”

Aiming Rahul Gandhi, he remarked, “Rahul Gandhi, whenever the country faces challenges, is the first to flee abroad. During COVID, he went to Italy. Whenever there’s a crisis, he heads to Italy. If you prefer Italy, why bother with elections here? When he’s away, he criticizes India; when he’s here, he acts as if the nation is his family inheritance.”

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, ranks as the second-largest contributor to the Lower House of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena won 18 out of 23 seats.

Maharashtra’s polling is divided into five phases, with 11 seats scheduled for the third phase on May 7. The first and second phases took place on April 19 and April 26, respectively.

The subsequent rounds of voting are set for May 7, with counting and results to be announced on June 4.