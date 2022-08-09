Friday, August 12, 2022

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives bomb threat

Officials were notified on Monday that Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath had received a bomb threat.

Earlier on August 2, a message containing the death threat was delivered to the police control room’s WhatsApp hotline. The threat instantly sparked a commotion as authorities prepared.

The threat to bomb chief minister within three days was sent on August 2 via a WhatsApp message to the police control room’s hotline.

The helpline’s operating manager reported the incident to the police. To find and apprehend the sender, a search is being conducted.

At the police station in Sushant Golf City, a case has been filed.

There are further studies under progress.

