Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that name of Allahabad should be changed to Prayag Raj if everyone agrees. Yogi Adityanath said Allahabad is the meeting point of holy rivers Ganga and Yamuna and the place is also known as Prayag Raj, so the city should be known by its original name. Earlier, BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh had also written a letter to UP Governor Ram Naik suggesting to change the name of the city Allahabad to Prayag.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said if everyone agrees then the name of Allahabad will be soon changed to Prayag Raj. Talking to the reporters, Yogi Adityanath said that Allahabad is the meeting point of sacred rivers Ganga and Yamuna, so it is also known as Prayag Raj. “Ganga aur Yamuna do pavitra nadi ka Sangam ka sthal hone ke nate yahan sabhi prayago ka raaj hai, isiliye Allahabad ko Prayag raj bhi kehte hain (Two holy rivers, Ganga and Yamuna, join in Allahabad and hence there’s raj of all prayag,” UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.

CM Yogi added that if everyone agrees then Allahabad should be renamed as Prayag Raj. “Agar sab ki sehmati hogi toh Prayag Raj ke roop mein humein is shehar ko jaan na chahiye,” CM Yogi said. The demand to change the name of the city was first raised by BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh, who had recommended to change the name Allahabad to Prayag.

Earlier in July this year, Siddharth Nath Singh had also written a letter to UP Governor Ram Naik suggesting to change the name of the city Allahabad to Prayag Raj. Demanding to change the name of Allahabad to Prayag Raj, Siddharth Nath Singh had told media that Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik had helped Bombay to be renamed as Mumbai earlier and now he has penned a request him to consider the renaming Allahabad as Prayag.

According to the 2011 census, Allahabad was named as the seventh most populous city in the state and the second oldest living city in the country after Varanasi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More