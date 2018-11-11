Chhattisgarh elections 2018: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, in a rally, lashed out at Congress and called it as the biggest obstruction in the construction of Ram Temple. "Congress has been the biggest obstruction in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, said Yogi Adityanath. He also urged the people to vote for the right party.

In the poll-bound state, Chhattisgarh, a day before the code of conduct implements, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public gathering in Kawardha on Saturday and wooing the voters to vote for the saffron party. In the event, BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Congress and called the oldest party as the biggest hurdle and obstruction in the building of Ram Temple. In his speech, Yogi Adityanath said, “Congress has been the biggest obstruction in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

“Bhagwan Ram ka bhavya mandir Ayodhya mein bane iss marg mein sabse badi baadha koi hai,toh Congress hai,kyunki Congress nahi chahati ki Ayodhya mein Ram Mandir bane. Jo Congress Ram ki nahi ho sakti woh hamare bhi kisi kaam ki nahi ho sakti,” UP CM Yogi Adityanath said. Joining the chorus, UP Minister Shrikant Sharma attacked the Congress saying that the Congress workers were opposing the building of Ram Setu- a mythological bridge between India and Sri Lanka. He also accused the Congress members of engaging in sensitive issues like cow slaughtering.

Bhagwan Ram ka bhavya mandir Ayodhya mein bane iss marg mein sabse badi baadha koi hai,toh Congress hai,kyunki Congress nahi chahati ki Ayodhya mein Ram Mandir bane. Jo Congress Ram ki nahi ho sakti woh hamare bhi kisi kaam ki nahi ho sakti: UP CM in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha pic.twitter.com/t9stJemXrO — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018

Shrikant Sharma said, “Either the visits of the Congress president to temples is an exercise to garner votes or he should support the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The party should make its stand clear on the issue.”

The state, Chhattisgarh, with 90 assembly seats is all set for polling, which will be held in 2 phases— November 12 and 20. The counting of votes will be done on December 11. For the 90 assembly seat contest, BJP, Congress, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and BSP are the key parties.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More