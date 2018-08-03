Uttar Pradesh police has beefed up security for CM Yogi Adityanath after MP police's alert that terrorists could target the UP CM. The Madhya Pradesh police in an alert said that terrorists could target CM Yogi Adityanath during his Delhi visit. The alert added that terrorists could target important religious places in Uttar Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh police has issued an alert to Delhi and UP police to tighten the security of UP CM Yogi Adityanath as terrorists could target him during his Delhi visit. In an advisory to Delhi and UP police, the MP police has claimed that young boys might attack Yogi Adityanath.”They could also target important religious places in Uttar Pradesh”, MP police said.

Following the alert, UP police has beefed up security around Yogi Adityanath’s Lucknow bungalow. As per reports, metal detectors have been installed at all the entry gates.

(Updating…)

