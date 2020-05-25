Yogi Adityanath government had said that states seeking to employ workers from Uttar Pradesh in future will need to take the state government's permission.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for saying that any state seeking to employ migrant workers from UP will need to seek his government’s permission.

Sudhindra Bhadoria questioned Yogi Adityanath saying, “Around 2.5 to 3 crore people are unemployed in Uttar Pradesh, so how will he give employment to these people?”

While speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said that this is a huge challenge before Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister Yogi. Without any proper arrangement of well being, taking a decision of this kind is very harmful and hurried, he added.

“The issue of unemployment of migrant workers who return from different places to Uttar Pradesh is very serious. The situation is so bad that the entire nation has seen how they have gone back on foot hungry and without facilities, and without any transport. Many have lost their lives in order to return home,” Bhadoria further said.

“Constitution of India provided by Babasaheb Ambedkar guarantees everybody the freedom of movement in this country,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath had on Sunday reportedly said that states seeking to employ workers from Uttar Pradesh in future will need to take his government’s permission.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App