Bigg Boss Season 11 contestant Sapna Chaudhary's event in Uttar Pradesh has sparked another row after photos of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath featured on event's tickets. Mentioning that there was no issue over CM's photograph appearing on Sapna Chaudhary's event tickets, Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey instead hit out at media saying the issue was unnecessarily being highlighted. Meanwhile, during the event, a lot of chaos was witnessed after crowd created ruckus while forcefully trying to enter the event.

A row has been sparked after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s photo featured on the tickets of Bigg Boss Season 11 contestant Sapna Chaudhary. The issue was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers Nilima Katiyar and Kanpur district BJP chief Surendra Maithani after they objected to UP Chief Minister’s photograph on the tickets of Sapna Chaudhary’s event in UP. However, giving her reaction to the controversy, Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey rather hit out at media saying the issue was unnecessarily being highlighted.

Further speaking on the issue, the Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey expressed that there was nothing wrong in using the picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the tickets of Sapna Chaudhary’s event. The use of UP CM’s photo on Bigg Boss contestant’s event was one issue, the other was the number of people, the audience who created ruckus at the event venue. However, while Pramila Pandey said that the government had no issues to give the municipality compound for Sapna Chaudhary’s event, the crowd went out of control during the event. The police had to resort to lathi charge and strong actions as people were forcefully trying to enter the event.

People from the crowd also pelted stones on vehicles parked outside the event also hurting children and relatives of many officials present at the event. The event was organised by a doctor for sexual diseases in Kanpur. The doctor who organised the event was recently felicitated by none other than chief minister himself and in a way to celebrate the honour, Dr Anand Jha, runs a clinic in Kakadev area in Kanpur, organised the event. Following the incident, a blame-game between different government departments was witnessed as the authorities were trying to justify and explain how the mismanagement happened.