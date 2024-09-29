Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
UP: CM Yogi Held ‘Janta Darshan’ in Gorakhpur, To Solve People’s Problems

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held the ‘Janta Darshan’ program in Gorakhpur on Sunday. A long queue of citizens was spotted at the program, which especially comprised women. CM Yogi interacted with the public and listened to their grievances during the ‘Janta Darshan’ program. The Chief Minister also directed the official to resolve the issues on priority.

“Dedicated to the service, security, and prosperity of the people, UP CM Yogi Adityanath today heard the problems of people from different districts in ‘Janta Darshan’ at Gorakhnath Mandir in Gorakhpur. He directed the officers to resolve the public problems on a priority basis,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

After the Janta Darshan program, CM Yogi inaugurated four rooms in the Mewalal Gupta Gurukul Vidyalaya Campus in Gorakhpur.

“No Riots In UP”, says CM

Earlier on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the law and order system of Uttar Pradesh while addressing a public meeting in the Yamuna Nagar area of Haryana, saying that there have been “no riots” in the state in the last seven and a half years during his tenure and the rioters are “either in jail or have gone to hell.”

“On the other side of Yamuna, there is Uttar Pradesh, what was the situation there before seven and a half years ago? Riots used to happen every three days. Curfew used to be there at places for months. Neither the businessmen nor the daughters were safe. But in these seven and a half years, there have been no riots in the state. ‘Dangaai ya to jail ke andar hain ya jahannum ki yatra par ja chuke hain’,” CM Yogi said.

MUST READ: CM Yogi Highlights, ‘No Riots In UP In 7.5 Years’

Attacks Congress

He targeted the Congress and said that on one side there is the Congress, which gives problems, and on the other side, there is the BJP, which provides solutions.
“Congress ruled for 60 years after independence and gave only problems to the country like terrorism, naxalism, corruption, and casteism. When the country is moving forward with ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ we should not accept Congress, which is the inventor of problems,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Further targeting Lok Sabha LOP Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Rahul Gandhi comes to Uttar Pradesh, he will criticize Haryana; if he goes to Kerala, he will criticize Uttar Pradesh. And when he goes abroad, he criticizes India.”

Haryana goes to the polls on October 5 to elect a 90-member state legislative assembly, with the counting set to take place on October 8.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s 114th Mann Ki Baat: Key Highlights And Insights

cm yogi Haryana Elections JANTA DARSHAN RIOT

