Monday, October 7, 2024
UP CM Yogi Unveils Logo For Maha Kumbh 2025 In Prayag

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the logo of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Sunday. Earlier in the day, CM Yogi reviewed the preparations for the mega event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the logo of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Sunday. Earlier in the day, CM Yogi reviewed the preparations for the mega event. He also met with saints and performed puja during his visit to Prayagraj.

“Today, I got the opportunity to interact with respected saints and sages in view of Maha Kumbh 2025 at ‘Tirthraj’ Prayagraj, the holy land of religion, culture, and spirituality. May the divine and grand Maha Kumbh, the eternal symbol of Sanatan faith, be auspicious for all!” the CM said in a post on X.

During his visit, CM Yogi discussed the progress of the preparation work with officials and conducted site inspections at key locations. With the Maha Kumbh Mela all set to take place from January 14 to February 26, 2025, tight security arrangements are being made.

The main bathing festival, known as the “Shahi Snan” (royal baths), will occur on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). The UP government has announced subsidies for the transformation of dhabas, restaurants, and hotels on the major routes to offer improved facilities to tourists and devotees attending the festival.

MUST READ: MP’s Kuno National Park Reopens, But Tourists Wait To See Cheetahs

Meanwhile, the head of Juna Akhara, Mahant Hari Giri, stated that non-Sanatan religious individuals would not be allowed at the Kumbh Mela. Giri said, “It is a mela for the Sanatanis. Only people who are devoted to Sanatana dharm, wish to contribute, and want to work for the mela will be allowed to come. In many situations, non-Sanatan people enter the mela, which spoils the whole event. The Akhara Parishad is worried about the security of the mela. All the people who will be coming here will only be allowed to enter the fair area once their Aadhar cards are checked.”

Furthermore, he emphasized that the Uttar Pradesh government should ban and monitor meat and liquor in and around Mahakumbh. “The Uttar Pradesh government should ban and monitor meat and liquor in and around Mahakumbh. No one should be allowed to bring any food here. Strict security should be maintained over a radius of 10 kilometers to ensure that the purity of the fair is not disturbed. The Sanatan people must maintain the purity of the fair.”

He added that the word Mahakumbh is Persian, derived from Sanskrit, and the name is currently under reconsideration. “See, Mahakumbh is a Persian name that is derived from Sanskrit. We are rethinking changing the name and have kept a two-day meeting for the same. We will be issuing a government order to change the name,” Giri said.

ALSO READ: Indian army seizes huge stock of weapons, explosives in J-K’s Poonch district

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 Prayag 2025 events Prayag Kumbh Mela UP CM unveils logo Yogi Adityanath Prayag

