A total of 15 crore people are benefiting from the programme in the State.

The UP government has extended the ‘antyodaya’ free ration plan in a crucial decision. After a state cabinet meeting on Saturday, the post-pandemic aid scheme was extended for another three months.

Adityanath while announcing this scheme stated that the programme benefits a total of 15 crore individuals in the state.

After Adityanath’s second consecutive government was sworn in on Friday, the first cabinet meeting of his second term resolved to keep this programme going.

The programme was set to end in March of this year. This programme, on the other hand, was a major narrative in Uttar Pradesh’s just finished Assembly elections.

Each family will receive 35 kg of foodgrains at a rate of five kilograms every unit, as well as one kilogram of pulses, one kilogram of refined oil, one kilogram of iodized salt, and one kilogram of sugar.