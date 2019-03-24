Though Sapna Chaudhary has claimed that her pictures with Priyanka Gandhi are old and she is not a part of any political party, however, if one goes through the form the date mentioned is of Saturday i.e, March 23, 2019, thus contradicting Sapna's claims of not joining Congress. The documented proof presented by the Congress party and Sapna's claims have left people confused about who's telling the truth

On Sunday, after Haryanvi singer-dancerSapna Chaudhary rubbished reports of joining the Congress party, UP Congress Secretary Narendra Rathi has come out with the form signed by the dancer while joining Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. The picture of Congress membership form with Sapna Chaudhary’s name and signature on it and fee receipt from yesterday has been shown by the UP Congress secretary.

Though Sapna Chaudhary has claimed that her pictures with Priyanka Gandhi are old and she is not a part of any political party, however, if one goes through the form the date mentioned is of Saturday i.e, March 23, 2019, thus contradicting Sapna’s claims of not joining Congress. The documented proof presented by the Congress party and Sapna’s claims have left people confused about who’s telling the truth. Narendra Rathi also said that Sapna had come to the office to fill the membership form herself, and her signature on the form is proof of her induction into the party. In fact, Sapna’s sister also joined the party on Saturday, said Rathi.

Picture of Congress Membership Form with Sapna Chaudhary's name and signature on it and fee receipt from yesterday. Today, Haryanavi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary has claimed that her pictures are old and she is not a part of any political party. pic.twitter.com/6kCUGlWvE3 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

Sapna, on Sunday, denied joining Congress, a day after her picture with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra circulated on social media. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant made it clear that her photograph getting viral on social media is old and she has not joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party. Sapna Chaudhary further said she will not campaign for any party in forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. It was reported that Sapna Chaudhary is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls against BJP’s Hema Malini from Mathura. Sapna Chaudhary’s meeting with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi last year had triggered speculation about her joining the grand old party.

Now, this photo of Congress membership form with Sapna Chaudhary’s name and signature on it and fee receipt shared by news agency ANI on its official Twitter handle has triggered confusion in political circles.

Narendra Rathi (in pic 1 from yesterday with Sapna Chaudhary), UP Congress Secretary: Sapna Chaudhary came and filled the membership form herself, her signature is on it. Her sister also joined the party yesterday, we have both of their forms. pic.twitter.com/tKIh0eWLxU — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

The reports of Sapna Chaudhary joining the Congress party had triggered a wave of reactions from the BJP leaders. Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh made a controversial remark and said Congress president Rahul Gandhi should marry Sapna Chaudhary. Sapna Chaudhary was a contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss. In 2016, Sapna tried to commit suicide after being harassed online.

