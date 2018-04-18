The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to order a probe against SHO of Mauranipur police station in Jhansi Suneet Kumar Singh for allegedly helping a gangster of how to avoid an death encounter. SHO Singh's involvement in this case surfaced after the cop was heard helping the gangster in an audio clip. The cop has been sacked by the government.

Reports suggests that earlier the then UP Home Secretary had revoked all charges against SHO Singh’s in other cases following which he was given a clean chit and reinstated as SHO. But now the UP government is likely to order a probe against SHO Singh for allegedly helping a gangster to escape an encounter.

Giving a reaction on this incident, a senior government officer said, “Giving clean chit to the police officer involved in criminal activities is a serious matter and appropriate action will be taken against him. It shows that senior officers in the state government were hand in glove with the tainted policeman who was indulged in criminal activities and was sent to jail.”

Moreover, the SHO Suneet Kumar Singh is accused in eight other cases. The cop is accused of misconduct, removing names of criminals from the investigation, intimidating police constables and firing in a bar on a staff Kolkata. A government official also said that the process to identify tainted police officers have started. Also a list carrying names of such officers was in the making who would then be removed from their positions.

