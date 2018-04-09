Coming as a shocking development in the Unnao BJP MLA rape case, according to a leading channel Times Now, the name of the rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has bee removed from the complaint letter filed by the First Information Report (FIR) in the case. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh DGP has assured for a strict action in the case.

Coming as a shocking development in the Unnao BJP MLA rape case, according to a leading channel Times Now, the name of the rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has bee removed from the complaint letter filed by the First Information Report (FIR) in the case. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh DGP has assured for a strict action in the case. The statement from UP DGP has come after reports surfaced that the name of the rape accused BJP MLA was removed from the FIR lodged in the case. Earlier in the day, the father of the victim who was allegedly raped by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Uttar Pradesh has allegedly died in police custody in Unnao.

The father of the victim was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday after the father along with the whole family staged a protest outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday and tried to commit suicide for not taking action against the accused BJP MLA. Meanwhile, taking the cognizance of the reports, SSP Unnao has suspended at least 5 police officers who were responsible for the custody of the deceased. Later, issuing a statement on the matter, Unnao DIG Law & Order said that a magisterial enquiry will be conducted in the matter. He said, “If lapse found on the side of the police, action will be taken. The incident happened while the man was in judicial custody.” As per reports, the victim was continuously raped for hours by the MLA and his accomplices. The victim had said that she had been pleading to the authorities from past one year but no action is being taken in this regard.

The victim also blamed the Unnao police for not taking any action in the matter. Meanwhile, the accused BJP MLA had denied all the charges and termed it as a conspiracy to malign his image in the society. The MLA termed it as an attempt by the opposition to tarnish his political image.

