UP farmers lock stray cows: Farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district shut as many as 800 cows in government-run schools and primary health centers saying that the animals were the reason for the destruction of their crops, media reports said. One of the farmers, who has been part of this exercise is Mathura Prasad Sharma, who said these bovines are majorly destroying the crops and the extreme step has been taken by many of the farmers as so far no decision has been pushed by the administration and state government.

The incident resulted in havoc as state police came to the spot and quickly sent trucks to the government school and health centres to shift the animals to a cow shelter. Shyam Bihari, a resident of the nearby village said many of the residents have to stay awake at night in order to guard the farms.

Many others are also falling sick due to this mishaps, therefore, people here have decided to lock the stary cows in a health centre, said Bihari.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer Ajay Kumar Sahni in Aligarh said that there were speculations pervading over Whatsapp that cows are being shut to be slaughtered, which has led to protests.

Media reports said so far two cases have been registered in the case and 4 persons have been apprehended and an investigation is underway.

