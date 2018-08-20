In a bid to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Yogi Adiyantanth's deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, if the grand Ram Mandir was built it will be a true tribute to VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal, Mahant Sri Ramchandra Das Paramhans (former head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas in Ayodhya) and karsewaks who sacrificed their lives.

For the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said the Narendra Modi-led Centre could opt for the legislative route in the Parliament if needed. While speaking to news agency PTI, Maurya highlighted the lack of adequate strength in the parliament to take up the construction agenda. He further added that if the matter is brought up in the Upper House, where BJP’s strength is not adequate, the matter will definitely be defeated. Waiting for the Supreme Court’s judgement, Maurya stressed that the day they will have the strength in the Upper House it will be constructively used and not misused.

Maurya asserted if the Ram temple was built it will be a true tribute to VHP stalwarts Ashok Singhal, Mahant Shri Ramchandra Das Paramhans (former head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas in Ayodhya) and Karsewaks who sacrificed their lives.

When the Deputy Chief Minister was asked whether the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Amendment Bill) will anger BJP’s core vote bank, he assured that the intention of the government is not to cause any harassment to any individual by bringing in the bill. Further adding that no registration of fake cases and unnecessary harassment have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Maurya warned of any wrongdoing to SC/ST people.

On August 9, the Parliament has passed the bill to overturn the bill concerning certain safeguards against arrest under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes law.

The Lok Sabha on August 6 gave the nod on the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Amendment Bill), which was passed by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote.

Targeting to get at least 51 per cent vote at every booth, Maurya who had represented Phulpur in the Lok Sabha said the party’s poll preparations are working in this direction. He also mentioned the mass crowd that has turned up at the programmes addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also an MP from Uttar Pradesh.

