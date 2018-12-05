Bulandshahr violence: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the saffron party have condemned the Bulandshahr incident in one voice. The BJP president earlier today asked the Opposition not to politicise the issue and said everything will become clear when the Special Investigation Team files its report.

Bulandshahr violence: A war of words between the BJP and the opposition parties over Bulandshahr incident has begun, with former chief minister Mayawati accusing the leaders of ruling party of instigating violence in western Uttar Pradesh’s district. Meanwhile, National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Yogi-Adityanath government over Bulandshahr incident that left two dead including a Station House Officer. Subodh Kumar Singh was killed during his efforts to contain violence by a mob that went on a rampage after carcasses of 25 cows were found in the area. The post-morterm report revealed that deceased inspector was shot in the head with .32 mm calibre bullet.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the saffron party have condemned the Bulandshahr incident in one voice. They all have assured the family members that stern actions will be taken against culprits. The BJP president earlier today asked the Opposition not to politicise the issue and said everything will become clear when the Special Investigation Team files its report.

Yogi Adityanath has said he will meet family members of deceased policeman Subodh Kumar Singh in Lucknow tomorrow. The kin of the deceased has alleged that the policeman was killed because of his connections with

UP DGP OP Singh has called the Bulandshahr incident a big conspiracy, adding that the matter is not just a law and order issue. He wondered how did the cattle carcasses reach there.

A court in Bulandshar on Tuesday had sent three persons accused of killing policeman into 14-day judicial custody. However, ADG Law and Order Anand Singh said the prime accused, identified as Bajrang Dal activist, is still on the run.

