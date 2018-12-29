A police constable Suresh Vats was killed in a stone pelting on December 29 Saturday afternoon, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in the state's eastern district of Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur. The protest was organised to demand the reservation for Nishad community.

As per reports, the policemen who were posted at the district’s Nonhara police station were returning from duty at PM Modi’s rally. They were asked to control the mob at a protest organised by Nishad community members at a highway. The protestors were demanding reservation.

#WATCH One constable dead & two locals from the area injured in stone pelting allegedly by Nishad Party workers near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area, earlier today. #Ghazipur pic.twitter.com/FnviOzuRIU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2018

UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath released a press release a compensation for the deceased family. In the press release it is mentioned that he has declared a compensation worth Rs. 40 lakh for the wife of constable Vats and Rs. 10 lakh for his parents.

This is not the first time that a policeman died during a protest. In this month only, an Inspector named Subodh Kumar Singh in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by a mob in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on December 3. The violence took place after violence broke out over cow slaughter allegations.

