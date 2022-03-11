BJP won 255 seats out of the total 403 seats in UP, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. The BJP is now the first party in UP to return to power for the second time in a row in 37 years.

With its victory in UP, BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh and broken several records in doing so. Yogi Adityanath is now the only BJP CM to have completed a full five-year term in UP. The BJP is now the first party in UP to return to power for the second time in a row in 37 years. The party won 255 seats out of the total 403 seats in UP, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. The Samajwadi Party-led alliance came a distant second in the elections, securing 111 seats and getting 32.06% votes. In the 2017 Assembly election, SP had got 47 seats and BJP had secured 312 seats.

CM Yogi Adityanath won the Gorakhpur Urban seat with a massive margin of over 1 lakh votes. The seat’s runner-up, Samajwadi Party’s Subhawati Shukla, got 62,109 votes as compared to Adityanath’s 1,65,499 votes. Founder of the Bhim Army, Chandrashekhar Azad, also contested the seat but secured only 7,640 votes.

Thanking the state’s electorate for their increase of vote share and seat share, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “We have shown that BJP seats can be reduced. This reduction of BJP will continue unabated. More than half the confusion and delusion have been cleared, the rest will happen in a few days.”

The combined tally of BSP and Congress did not even cross five seats. BSP managed to win just one seat whereas Congress won just two seats. Moreover, the vote shares of BSP and the Congress party stood at 12.88 per cent and 2.33 per cent, respectively.



