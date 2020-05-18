Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had requested the UP government on Sunday to let Congress ply 1000 buses for migrant buses. She also slammed the party today for not doing enough for migrants and not giving the permission to run these buses.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday has accepted the proposal of Congress party to run 1000 buses for migrant workers to their hometowns. State Additional Chief Home Secretary Awanish Awasthi wrote to Priyanka Gandhi today accepting the offer and asked her to submit details of the buses and their drivers as early as possible so that they can be deployed to the service of migrants.

In his press conference, Awanish Awasthi added that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned officials to make water and food arrangement at the state borders for migrants. More than 60 lakh migrants have returned to the state in last 8-9 days.

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the UP government for turning a blind eye to the distress of migrants. She said that a large number of migrants are at Ghaziabad’s Ramlila Maidan waiting to go home. The UP government has not put any system in place. These migrants would not have suffered so much if the state government had established a proper procedure a month back.

Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) writes to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accepting her proposal to deploy 1000 buses for migrants. Seeks details of 1000 buses & drivers without delay. pic.twitter.com/6PrtlMQtYb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2020

She added that the Congress party arranged for 1000 buses talked to the state government and even brought these buses to the border but UP government started doing politics and did not even give permission. They are not helping the migrants and when someone offers them, they refuse it.

Thousands of Migrant workers flouted the social distancing norms on Monday to register themselves for Shramik special trains. ADM City, Ghaziabad told ANI that about 6 trains are being run, of which 3 are for different parts of UP and 3 will leave for Bihar. While most of the people have gathered for train tickets, some of them are also waiting for buses.

#WATCH Ghaziabad: Thousands of migrant workers gather at Ramlila Ground for registering themselves for the three Shramik special trains, which will leave for different parts of Uttar Pradesh later today. pic.twitter.com/SwXhqdpqQf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2020

