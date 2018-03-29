The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday passed an order directing all the government bodies to officially introduce word 'Ramji' as the middle name of BR Ambedkar in all documents and records in the state. The campaign was initiated by Governor Ram Naik in December 2017.

The reports also said that the initiative to change the name of BR Ambedkar in all the official documents was commenced by Governor Ram Naik in December 2017

The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday passed an order to officially introduce word ‘Ramji’ as the middle name of BR Ambedkar in all documents and records in the state. Reports said that the father of Indian Constitution will now be referred to as Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, as signed by him on the pages of Indian Constitution. According to a report in the Times of India, the spelling of Ambedkar in English will remain the same, while the Hindi spelling will change so that his name is pronounced as ‘Aambedkar’.

The reports also said that the initiative to change the name of BR Ambedkar in all the official documents was commenced by Governor Ram Naik in December 2017. He had written to Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and also mahasabha, demanding the changes to be done with the spelling of Ambedkar’s name. The direction to change the name of Ambedkar in all the official records was issued by Jitendra Kumar, principal secretary, general administration department. “Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s name is written as Dr Bhimrao Ramji Aambedkar, the state government has directed that all records, documents related to the government will now have his correct name,” the direction stated.

ALSO READ: PM Modi sends out Ram Navami greetings during 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat; here are the highlights

Samajwadi Party (SP) has started thrashing UP government over the issue. The government has accused the state government of politicising a Dalit icon and that too for attracting a particular vote bank. On the contrary, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has rubbished all the allegations, saying there was no politics involved in the move. Meanwhile, the Yogi government has asked the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench to make the change in all documents and records.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Statue vandalism continues: Unidentified miscreants damage social reformer Savitribai Phule’s bust in Telangana

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App