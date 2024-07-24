UP Government Suspends Officer for Delayed School Bus Fitness Certificates

Continuing its crackdown on negligent government officials in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, the Uttar Pradesh government has suspended an officer over a delay in issuing fitness certificates to school buses.

According to an official release, “The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the Regional Inspector (Technical) and has recommended disciplinary action against the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) for the delay in issuing a fitness certificate to a school bus in Chitrakoot district.”

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned all officers against any kind of laxity in government work. He has also issued clear instructions to enforce strict measures under a zero-tolerance policy, particularly targeting officers and personnel involved in corruption and negligence.

On Tuesday, July 23, two buses transporting young children from Shriji Inter College in Khoh, Chitrakoot district, were seized by the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) team due to expired fitness certificates. The buses, along with the children, were taken to the Fire Service Complex Police Line, located 10 km away. The vehicles were seized at 11:15 AM and remained at the police line until 1:05 PM, causing the buses to be parked for approximately two hours.

According to reports, Regional Inspector (Technical) Gulab Chandra of Chitrakoot district was directed to inspect the fitness of school buses at their respective schools. However, he did not follow these instructions, resulting in the fitness certificates for both vehicles not being issued. As a consequence, the buses had to be seized, causing inconvenience and distress to the children.

After the issue was brought to light on Wednesday, the Yogi government adopted a firm stance and took strict action against the responsible officers. Regional Inspector (Technical) Gulab Chandra has been suspended with immediate effect, as he was found prima facie responsible for the lapse. Additionally, a recommendation has been made to take disciplinary action against Assistant Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) Vivek Kumar Shukla in the case.

All personnel in the Transportation Department have been issued strict instructions to avoid such negligence in the future. (ANI)