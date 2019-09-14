Under the 1981 law, some 19 ministers have availed benefits including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, BSP's Mayawati, Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh of BJP and ND Tiwari of Congress.

The Uttar Pradesh ex-chequer has been paying income tax on behalf of the state’s chief minister since 1981 when the state government implemented Uttar Pradesh Ministers’ Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Act, 1981 under the then chief minister VP Singh. The issue came to light through a report published by TOI that revealed that the state exchequer had to bear the tax burden of the chief minister and cabinet ministers on grounds that they were poor and could not pay income tax from their limited income.

A total of 19 ministers have availed benefits of the act, since its implementation including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, BSP’s Mayawati, Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh of BJP and ND Tiwari of Congress. And if numbers are to be believed over 900 ministers have taken advantage of the privileges bestowed on them due to the act.

The report stated that the ministers throwing the burden of taxes on treasurer owned movable and immovable assets worth crores and acquired SUVs. While was the state of Uttar Pradesh that ranked among the poorer ones and not the ministers.

Following TOI’s revelation, Yogi Adityanath-led government asked state finance minister Suresh Khanna to prepare a proposal to repeal the archaic law. The finance minister confirming that he had been asked by Adityanath to draft a proposal for cabinet’s nod said the present government would not let the sins of Congress’ government loom over the state.

Many have criticised the 38-year-old law that guarded the wealthy ministers at the behest of taxes paid by the common man. When the law was passed, the then government had requested the state government to bear the income tax burden saying the ministers were too poor to pay taxes

The act says that the salary entitled to a minister shall be exclusive of the tax payable in respect of such salary and hence, it should be borne by the state government. The present government also got their taxes paid through state chequer in the last two financial years which was some Rs 86 lakh.

According to sources, the 1981 law would be reviewed and scrapped if the state legislators support the move. Some of the ministers have already backed the suspension of the controversial provision. The draft to repeal the act will be proposed in the special assembly session in the month of October.

