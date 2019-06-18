To promote Sanskrit, Uttar Pradesh goverenment will now issue press releases in Sanskrit along with Urdu, Hindi and English. Senior officials said important speeches of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be now released in Sanskrit.

During a meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that Sanskrit was in the DNA of the country but now it is limited to the work of priests. He also said he had showcased ancient Kumbh Mela as a cultural legacy of the country on the line of Yoga Day which is observed on June 21 every year and was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the oath taking ceremony of the newly-elected members in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Sripad Naik, Ashwini Chaubey and Pratap Chandra Sarangi took their oaths in Sanskrit.

Senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh information department said important speeches of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and important government information will also be released in Sanskrit along with Hindi, English and Urdu. They said this is the first time such a step is being taken. They said the UP Chief Minister’s speech at a recent NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi was also released in Sanskrit and was well received. They said they will now expand it further.

The department will take the help of Lucknow-based Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan for translating speeches of the Chief Minister for press releases. There are 25 periodicals which are printed in Sanskrit in Uttar Pradesh but none of them is a daily.

