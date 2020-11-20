Uttar Pradesh Home Department has sent a proposal to the state's Department of Law to form a strict law against 'love jihad'. "A strict law against 'love jihad' will soon be brought in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Home Department has sent a proposal to the state’s Department of Law to form a strict law against ‘love jihad’. “A strict law against ‘love jihad’ will soon be brought in the state. Home Department has sent a proposal to the Department of Law,” the Home Department said in a statement on Friday.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that his government will bring a strict law to curb “love jihad” and forcible religious conversion, citing an Allahabad High Court’s order. Responding to a query in Lok Sabha in February this year, the Union Home Ministry had clarified the term ‘love jihad’ is not defined under the existing laws and no such case has been reported so far.



Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that the state government will bring a bill against ‘love jihad’ in the next Assembly session that will have the provision of five years of rigorous imprisonment. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged that “Love Jihad” is a word manufactured by the Bhratiya Janata Party (BJP) to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony.



Also Read: 6 children among 14 killed as car collides with truck on UP’s Prayagraj-Lucknow highway

Taking to Twitter, he said that marriage is a personal decision and the BJP is putting curbs on it. “Love Jihad is a word manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional and it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in love,” Gehlot tweeted.