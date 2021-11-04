Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led-government on Wednesday lit 12 lakh diyas on the occasion of ‘Deepotsav 2021’ and entered the Guinness Book of World Records once again. On the occasion of Deepotsav, out of 12 lakh diyas, 9,51,000 earthen lamps were lit on the bank of the Saryu river in Ayodhya while 50,000 diyas were lit at the site of the Ram temple and the rest were lit in other temples across the state. The Uttar Pradesh government left no stone unturned in making Diwali a grand event and many spectacular events like Ramlila staging, laser show, 3D holographic show and fireworks are being held since Monday.



During his speech at the Deepotsav, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “This is the fifth Deepotsav of Ayodhya. There was no discussion of Deepotsav in the city before five years but our government came and decided that if we want to bring “Ram Rajya” then we will have to organize events like this.” He further said, “The festival is crossing its boundary. It is no more limited to India but spreading across the world.” The UP CM added, “The government has done innumerable works for the development of Ayodhya, the centre of faith and identity and its foundation stone is still going on.”



Lakhs of people have reached the city to witness the Deepotsav. A youth who came from Gorakhpur said, “We have come here to witness this event.” Shivam, a visitor said, “The words are falling short to describe the scenic beauty of the city.” The ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations in Ayodhya last year had set the Guinness World records for ‘the largest display of oil lamps’ after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu.