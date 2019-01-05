UP illegal mining case: According to the reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may ask questions from the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and other top officials of the erstwhile government. Akhilesh Yadav was the chief of the state and the head of the mining department from 2012 to 2017.

In relation to the illegal mining cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Central Bureau of Investigation may quiz former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav was the chief of the state from 2012 to 2017 and the head of the mining department of state.

“From 2012 to 2017, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was the Mining minister and all those who were ministers in that period, their role will be investigated,” said CBI sources, quotes news agency ANI.

The CBI sleuths conducted raids at 14 places in Jalao, Hamirpur, Noida, Lucknow and Kanpur. For a limited period, The reports suggest that there was a ban on mining in the state, however, Uttar Pradesh government officials had allowed mining even during the ban period.

CBI sources reported that 11 accused including top government officials were involved in the UP mining scam including Adil Khan, B Chandrakal, then mining officer Moinuddin, SP MLC Ramesh Mishra and his brother, mining clerk Ram Ashray Prajapati, Ambika Tiwari (Hamirpur), mining clerk Ram Avatar Singh and Sanjay Dikshit.

