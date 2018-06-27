The Lucknow police on Tuesday submitted the adverse report on Tuesday and informed the Regional Passport officer that the address mentioned by Tanvi Seth on her passport form does not match with her current residence address. Following the report, it has been suspected that the newly-issued passports of the couple could be cancelled.

Following the adverse report submitted by the Lucknow police on Tuesday, it is suspected that the newly issued passports of inter-faith couple Tanvi Seth and her husband Anas Siddiqui — who had accused a Lucknow Passport officer of making religious remarks — could be cancelled. Reports said that the couple could also be charged with Rs 5,000 fine for misleading the authorities and creating a fuss over the incident. According to the adverse report that has been submitted by the Lucknow Police, the couple does not stay at the address they have mentioned in the passport form. As per reports, Tanvi Seth has been living in Noida for the past one year and not at the Lucknow address she had mentioned in the form.

The police report highlighted the fact that the applicant’s name in passport form is Tanvi Seth, while the marriage certificate carries the name, Sadia Anas. The police report also said that while the applicant is living on a rent basis at B604, JM Archit apartment, Section 76, Noida, there is no such detail mentioned in the passport form.

According to the guidelines for those who have been seeking a passport have to mention their most recent address and another one in which the applicant had stayed in the past one year.

The controversy erupted on June 21, when Tanvi Seth, accused a regional passport officer in Lucknow of allegedly asking her husband to change his religion to get his passport renewed. The officer then rejected their passport application and put them hold.

The couple then took to their Twitter handle and shared their ordeal with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. After taking the cognisance of the matter, the higher authorities apologised the couple and issued their passport. On the other hand, accused passport officer denied all the allegation and said that he was just doing his duty.

