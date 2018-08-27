UP police senior official Surya Kumar Shukla has written a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath seeking post-retirement jobs in the state government. He also expressed his desire to campaign for BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Uttar Pradesh police senior officer Surya Kumar Shukla has written a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath listing 4 post-retirement jobs in that the state government can offer him, say reports. IPS Surya Kumar Shukla, in a letter to CM Yogi, said, that he is eager to serve the state government and ready to campaign for the ruling party in the upcoming 2019 general election.

The IPS officer has pitched for the top positions at state’s Planning Commission and state pollution control board. As the letter leaked out, Surya Kumar Shukla accepted that he had contacted the government.

“I cannot confirm or deny specific letters. But yes, every officer wants to serve the state after retirement and I have an unblemished career record. So what is wrong in proposing this to the government in power?” Surya Kumar Shuka said.

It’s not the first time that IPS Surya Kumar Singh has been into soup, earlier, in an event at Lucknow University taking the pledge, he had said, “We, Ram bhakts (devotees), pledge that a grand Ram temple will be built soonest. Jai Sri Ram.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More