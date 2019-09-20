The woman, who had accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, has been charged with extortion, reports said. Earlier in the morning, the BJP leader was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and was sent him in for 14-day judicial custody

UP law student, who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, charged with extortion: The UP law student, who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, has been charged with extortion, reports said on Friday. The reports said that the case was filed by Chinmayanand’s team soon after the BJP leader was arrested and sent to the jail earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three men in connection with the matter. The police have also been investigating the woman’s involvement in the matter and have been looking out for evidence to ascertain the accusations against her.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has sent him in for 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested from his Mumuksha Ashram at around 9 am and then was taken to from his Mumuksha Ashram. Surprisingly, the BJP leader was not charged with rape but with kidnapping and intimidation.

More specifically, he was charged with misusing authority for sexual intercourse, which could result in a ten-year jail term and a fine. On the other hand, charges of rape could lead to seven-year jail term extending to a life term.

Meanwhile, the woman has also handed over video evidence against Chinmayanad, which she claims that were taken by a camera hidden in her spectacles. The police have filed the case on the basis of the video.

Chief of the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), Naveen Arora, said that Chinamayanand had admitted to almost every allegations against him. He noted that the BJP leader said that he was ashamed of his acts. Arora further said that the police would not delay in further actions against the BJP leader.

