UP law student case, massage video: More trouble is brewing for BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after a video footage allegedly showing him with a woman went viral on Tuesday. Though the authenticity of the viral video hasn’t been ascertained yet, the 9.58-minute video reportedly shows a middle-aged man, who could be Chinmayanand, being massaged by a woman, the Navbharat Times reported.

The video, which was recorded on January 30, 2014, shows a girl massaging the man’s foot. During the massage, the man asks the girls to join the court after January 6. In her reply, the girl says she would meet him on January 6 because only a few days are left. The man again tells the girl to go to court from her house and that he will close the hostel as nobody would stay there. Then the middle-aged man also talks about the girl’s family.

Following the foot massage, the man lies nude on the bed. While the upper part of the man’s body is seen covered with a blanket, he can be seen lying naked on the bed in the next video frame and enjoying the massage. It is still not clear if the girl, who is seen in the video, recorded the video herself or she sought help from others to shoot.

Earlier, the postgraduate law student had said that she has enough proof against the BJP leader and all the evidence will be produced before the court in due time. She also said that she had released her first video keeping in view the safety of her parents.

A 23-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape and physical exploitation. The girl, who is a student at a law college run by Chinmayanand, claimed the BJP leader and three-time MP had raped and physically exploited her for a year.

She also alleged that she was forced to file a complaint against the BJP leader in Delhi Police’s Lodhi Road police station as the Shahjahanpur police were not registering the rape case against the former minister. Later, the Delhi Police forwarded the complaint to the Shahjahanpur police, which is yet to register a case against the leader.

The girl said it is a matter of pity that prime accused Chinmayanand hasn’t been arrested so far though the SIT quizzed her for about 11 hours and she told everything to the bench.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the missing law student, the Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of the student to some other college affiliated to Bareilly University while saying her future is important. Earlier, after levelling the accusation in a video, the student had gone missing and was found in Rajasthan by UP Police.

Chinmayanand runs an ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur and heads 5 other colleges in the same town. The BJP leader also runs ashrams in Hardwar and Rishikesh. Reports said the BJP leader owns property worth crores in the area.

