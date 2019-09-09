UP law student, who accused BJP's Chinmayanand of rape, has said that UP police is not registering her case. The student has filed her complaint in Delhi police. The postgraduate student has claimed that Chinmayanand has raped her and was physically exploited.

In yet another rape and harassment allegation, a student has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape and physical exploitation. The 23-year-old, who is a student at a law college run by Chinmayanand, has claimed that BJP leader and three-time MP that she was raped and physically exploited for a year by the former union minister.

While addressing the media, the law student alleged that she has filed a complaint against the BJP leader in Delhi police’s Lodhi Road police station. Reports said the Delhi police has forwarded the complaint to the Shahjahanpur police, which is yet to register a case against the leader.

The postgraduate student has also claimed that the Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur police was not registering the rape case against the Chinmayanand. She has also said that SIT had quizzed her for about 11 hours. She claimed that she had told everything to the bench but they have not arrested the Chinmayanand yet.

Earlier, after leveling accusation in a video, the student had gone missing and later she was found in Rajasthan by the UP police. The Supreme Court had also ordered to transfer the student to some other college affiliated to Bareilly University while saying her future is important. The woman’s father had also alleged that she went missing at the behest of the BJP leader.

Chinmayanand runs an Ashram in UP’s Shahjahanpur and is also heading 5 other colleges in the same town. The BJP leader who is said to be a powerful politician also runs Ashram in Hardwar and Rishikesh. The BJP leader as per reports is owning property worth crores of rupees.

