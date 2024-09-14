UP Liquor Shops Near Haryana Border To Shut Ahead Of Polls

This closure will start 48 hours before voting on October 5 and continue until the vote count is completed on October 8

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, liquor shops in several Uttar Pradesh districts within 3 km of the Haryana border, including Mathura, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur, and Shamli, will be closed. This closure will start 48 hours before voting on October 5 and continue until the vote count is completed on October 8. The decision aims to maintain law and order and prevent disturbances during the election period. District authorities have been instructed to enforce the closure in these Uttar Pradesh districts near Haryana.

In addition to the liquor ban, police are working to ensure security, a fair election process, and a peaceful environment. In Rohtak district, blockades have been set up at 15 locations to support the election process.

Haryana elections: AICC appoints observers

On Saturday, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa as observers for the Haryana elections. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the three senior leaders would immediately take charge to ensure smooth election proceedings in Haryana.

Earlier in the week, Congress released its second list of 40 candidates, which included former Deputy Chief Minister Chandra Mohan for Panchkula, Nirmal Singh for Ambala City, and Vikas Saharan for Kalayat. The first list of 32 candidates featured Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat for the Julana seat and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.

Haryana Assembly dissolved ahead of elections

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha have announced a mahapanchayat in Jind on Sunday. Another rally is scheduled for September 22 in Kurukshetra’s Pipli, the site of last year’s protests over sunflower seed procurement at MSP.

Governor dissolves Haryana Assembly

On Thursday, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya invoked his authority under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution to dissolve the Haryana Legislative Assembly. This followed a recommendation from the council of ministers, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, to dissolve the Assembly early and prevent a potential constitutional crisis.

