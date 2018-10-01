Uttar Pradesh Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday added spark to the ongoing controversial killing of Apple sales managed Vivek Tiwari by claiming that some high-level officials are trying to hide and manipulate the facts. He said that UP government will not spare any criminal under the zero tolerance to crime in state policy and will punish the culprits, including the police personnel who is accused of shooting the Tiwari.
“Some high-level officials are trying to manipulate and hide things. The probe will be conducted against them as well. UP govt will not pardon any criminal, including the police personnel who killed the innocent youth,” Pathak said.
Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has spoken to the deceased’s family over the phone and expressed his condolences and griefs.
CM Yogi has also promised to Vivek Tiwari’s family to provide all kinds of help they needed and they can meet him anytime they want.
