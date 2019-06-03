UP mahagathbandhan splits: The BSP-SP alliance has splintered again as BSP chief Mayawati on Monday reportedly asserted that the alliance did not help the party to win Yadavs votes in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It has also been reported that BSP would go solo in the 2022 assembly elections.

UP mahagathbandhan splits: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati is not planning to continue alliance with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, said reports on Monday. The alliance will splinter again as the BSP chief was seen unhappy with Lok Sabha results 2019. Addressing a meeting of party leaders from Uttar Pradesh in Delhi, Mayawati asserted that the BSP-SP alliance did not help the party as the Yadav votes were not transferred to BSP candidates. It has also been reported that BSP would go solo in the by-elections and 2022 assembly elections.

The BSP, which had never contested the by-elections, would reportedly contest the by-polls this year. The BSP chief has already asked the party leaders to start short-listing candidates for by polls.

