An Uttar Pradesh elderly resident Shamim, septuagenarian, has received an electricity bill for Rs 1,28,45,95,444 by the Power Department on the power load of 2 KiloWatt. Shamim, lives with his wife in Chamri village in Hapur district. Elaborating on his issue he said that he had approached the Electricity Department for rectification, however, officials told him to pay the bills or else the electricity would not be reconnected.

He further stated that the Department officials are not keen to listen to his complaints. His monthly electricity bill is Rs 700 and Rs 800, but this time the Electricity Department has given him bill of the entire city, he said.

Hapur: A resident of Chamri has received an electricity bill of Rs 1,28,45,95,444. He says "No one listens to our pleas, how will we submit that amount? When we went to complain about it,we were told that they won't resume our electricity connection unless we pay the bill."(20.7) pic.twitter.com/2kOQT8ho36 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019

Ram Sharan, an Assistant Electrical Engineer quoted a technical fault as the cause behind the bill.

While Senior officials of the Power Department, Lucknow said that the technical glitch would be rectified.

Ram Sharan, Assistant Electrical Engineer: This must be a technical fault. If they provide us the bill we will issue them an updated one after rectifying the technical fault in the system. This is no big deal. Technical faults do take place. (20.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/4TUswbvVDu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019

Soon this news broke out on the social media, netizens started commenting on it:

This looks more like a phone number than an alectric bill amount! — Inderjeet Kumar Singh (@justin23448669) July 21, 2019

Batti gul meter chalu? 🤨🤔 — انڈیا🇮🇳 ورلڈ کپ جیتنا چاہئے 🤲🏾 (@farhaz98) July 20, 2019

This is pure harassment… inhuman and insanity — Dr.Hemant Mittal (@doctor_mittal) July 20, 2019

Mistakes happen, technical fault happens; agree! Where is the 200 gm brain 🧠 of a person who issued such a bill. How can they disconnect for nonpayment? What if these poor guys don’t have the previous bill? — Anwar Hussain (@Anwar_is_here) July 21, 2019

