An Uttar Pradesh elderly resident Shamim, septuagenarian, has received an electricity bill for Rs 1,28,45,95,444 by the Power Department on the power load of 2 KiloWatt. Shamim, lives with his wife in Chamri village in Hapur district. Elaborating on his issue he said that he had approached the Electricity Department for rectification, however, officials told him to pay the bills or else the electricity would not be reconnected.
He further stated that the Department officials are not keen to listen to his complaints. His monthly electricity bill is Rs 700 and Rs 800, but this time the Electricity Department has given him bill of the entire city, he said.
Ram Sharan, an Assistant Electrical Engineer quoted a technical fault as the cause behind the bill.
While Senior officials of the Power Department, Lucknow said that the technical glitch would be rectified.
