A man in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur put his wife on stake in gambling and lost her eventually which was followed by gangrape of the lady by her husband's friends.

In a deafening incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh lost his wife in a bet and let other men gangrape her after he lost the bet. The man, who was addicted to alcohol and gambling bet his wife and when he ran short of money, he allowed his friends to harass her sexually.

The incident that took place in UP’s Jaunpur has now been moved district court after the police refused to take any action against the husband despite the woman’s complaint.

An FIR has been filed against the accused (husband) in Jaunpur’s Zaffarabad police station. The victim (wife) claimed that she had to bear the brunt of her her husband’s alcohol and gambling addiction because he put her on stake and then lost the bet.

The other accused in the case are victim’s friend Arun and relative Anil who would quite often go to accused’s place for booze and gambling.

