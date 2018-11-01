The police were alerted by the locals after they heard the loud cries of a man coming out from girl's house. During investigations by the local police, the accused was identified as Narendra Shakya, a resident of Dalhai village of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh.

In a shocker being from Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old man was tied to a cot and set ablaze by his girlfriend’s father and relatives. As per reports, the incident took place on Wednesday when his girlfriends’ family had invited him to their place. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer termed it as an incident of honour killing and added that his girlfriend’s father and one of the two relatives have been arrested while the hunt to nab the third accused is underway.

Reports suggest that the police was alerted by the locals after they heard the loud cries of a man coming out from girl’s house. During investigations by the local police, the accused was identified as Narendra Shakya, a resident of Dalhai village of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. The victim was reportedly invited by his girlfriend’s father at his resident in Geva Asadulahpur village. Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer SP Sanjay Kumar said that the victim was invited by three accused, including the girl’s father. When the victim reached home, the accused brought him inside a room, tied him to a cot and was set ablaze.

The police officer further added that the accused poured kerosene on the victim and thrashed him mercilessly before setting him on fire. He added that the father and one of the accused relative were arrested while the hunt to nab the third accused is underway. The accused relatives were later identified as Dayaram and Umesh. The investigating police officer added that the accused have been charged under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reports suggest that the victim and the girl were in a relationship for quite sometime and wanted to get married but the girl’s [parents were against their marriage.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More