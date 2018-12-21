UP Minister Choudhary Lakshmi Narayan has claimed that the Lord Hanuman belongs to the Jaat community. Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath had said Lord Hanuman is a Dalit, while BJP’s MLC Bukkal Nawab told media that Lord is a Muslim.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Choudhary Lakshmi Narayan on Friday claimed that the Lord Hanuman belonged to the Jaat community. Talking to the media, UP Minister, who himself belongs to the Jaat community said that according to the holy books, Lord Hanuman was used to help everyone. ‘I think Hanuman ji was a Jaat, because upon seeing someone being troubled a Jaat also jumps in even without knowing the issue or the people,’ news agency ANI quoted Uttar Pradesh Minister Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan.

Earlier, BJP’s MLC Bukkal Nawab had said that Lord Hanuman was a Muslim. To support his statement Bukkal Nawab gave a logic that there are several Muslim names that rhyme with Hanuman like Rehman, Ramzan, Zeeshan, Qurban, Farman and so on. BJP leader added that Lord Hanuman is still present otherwise such names would not have in existence today which Muslims use.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Minister Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan says ' I think Hanuman ji was a Jaat, because upon seeing someone being troubled a Jaat also jumps in even without knowing the issue or the people' pic.twitter.com/Scjme1PgCD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 21, 2018

Not just the cabinet ministers, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath himself had done the same. A few months ago, during a rally before Rajasthan assembly elections, CM Yogi Adityanath had claimed that Lord Hanuman was a Dalit. The UP CM said that Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. “Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west,” added Adityanath.

