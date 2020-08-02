Minister of Technical Education in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, Kamal Rani Varun has succumbed to Covid-19 at the age of 62. Chief Minister, UP Governor and Deputy CM among others expressed condolences and acknowledged her efficiency in the Cabinet and her popularity amongst the masses.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday morning. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital.

She served as Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the family of the late Minister and said she “worked efficiently” during her time as the minister.

“I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun. She was COVID-19 positive and was receiving treatment at the SGPGI Hospital. She was a popular public leader and social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the Cabinet,” the Chief Minister told ANI. “She was an MP in the 11th and 12th Lok Sabha. She discharged her duties with efficiency as the Technical Education Minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Governor, Anandi Ben Patel, has also expressed her condolences on the sudden demise.

“The sudden death of Kamal Rani is shocking. She was very active during her stint as Member of Parliament in the 11th and 12th Lok Sabha. I express my deepest condolences to her family in this time of grief,” Anandiben Patel said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also expressed grief over the demise of Rani and said that it will be very difficult to find a “substitute” for her in the cabinet.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of our cabinet colleague Kamal Rani Varun. I express my condolences to her family. She had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. It will be very difficult to find a substitute for Kamal Rani in the cabinet,” Maurya told ANI.

The body of Kamal Rani Varun will be taken to Kanpur from Lucknow according to the COVID-19 protocols where her last rites will be performed.

