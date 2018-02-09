Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, who was earlier with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and was a minister in the Mayawati government between 2007-12, joined the BJP prior to 2017 Assembly polls after a brief stint in the Congress. He survived a murderous assault in 2015 when bombs were lobbed at him, leaving him critically wounded. His wife is the Allahabad Mayor.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Friday alleged that he received a death threat on his mobile phone, after which police in Allahabad lodged an FIR. Nandi, the Minister for Stamp and Registration, said he received the threat on Thursday from someone claiming to be speaking on behalf of former Samajwadi Party legislator Vijay Mishra. He then asked his lawyer to file an FIR. Details of the call and the phone number from which the call was made have been shared with the police, an aide told IANS.

Following the FIR, the police raided the house of a man who owns an automobile agency. The man, however, is on the run, an official added. Senior Superintendent of Police Aakash Kulhari said the matter was serious. He said the police were looking for a Rajat Kesharwani.

The news comes at a time when the state is already facing the law and order challenges. The crime rates are alarming with the rape cases and assaults being reported from the state almost on daily basis. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that law and order should be the topmost priority of the Uttar Pradesh government. “I want to tell the chief minister that in UP, many people have weapons. I have never understood why one would need a licensed weapon. On whom are these weapons to be used? At times, people use weapons on themselves,” said Naidu.