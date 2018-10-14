Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar on Sunday said either BJP should clear its reservation policy for backwards or be prepared to face the anger of the community in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rajbhar is the president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath government.

Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar on Sunday said either BJP should clear its reservation policy for backwards or be prepared to face the anger of the community in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said if the party fails to clear its stand on 27% reservation for backwards and most backwards, it will lose the votes from the community in upcoming elections. Rajbhar is the president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath government.

BJP should remind itself of the defeat in recent bypolls of Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana and Noorpur, he added. The UP minister made this remark while addressing a public gathering in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. Known for making contentious remarks, OP Rajbhar recently expressed his expressed displeasure over the decision of Uttar Pradesh government to allocate former bungalow of BSP supremo Mayawati to Samajwadi Secular Morcha president Shivpal Yadav.

Garib tumhara (BJP) note bhi lega, murga bhi khaayega par tumhe vote nahi dega agar tune kaam nahi kiya toh. Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana aur Noorpur ka result yaad karlena: UP Minister OP Rajbhar in Ballia yesterday pic.twitter.com/nayXSdpAfh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2018

He said his demand for a government building for party office has been ignored for more than a year. In June, Rajbhar said that the defeat of the BJP in the recent bypolls was a result of unhappiness among the other backward castes (OBCs). He said the reason behind their disenchantment was that the party did not make BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

In June, the SBSP leader said that his party will review the future of the alliance with the BJP. However, Rajbhar had supported candidates of the BJP in Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh held early this year.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More