Uttar Pradesh Backward class welfare minister OP Rajbhar on Saturday slammed the BJP government in the state over the name changing spree, saying that the saffron party should first change the names of their leaders with a Muslim name.

Rajbhar's comment has come after BJP lawmaker Jagan Prasad Garg earlier today urged the government to rename Agra to Agravan or Agrawal

Uttar Pradesh Backward class welfare minister OP Rajbhar on Saturday trained his guns on the BJP government in the state over the name changing spree, saying that the saffron party should first change the names of their leaders with a Muslim name.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajbhar said that BJP changed the names of Mughalsarai and Faizabad. And now they should change the name of their National spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and UP minister Mohsin Raza. Rajbhar also termed the name changing spree as drama of the saffron party to divert the attention of the voters from the pertinent issues.

BJP changed the names of Mughalsarai & Faizabad. They say they were named after the Mughals. They have a National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, UP Minister Mohsin Raza – 3 Muslim faces of BJP, change their names first: UP Minister OP Rajbhar pic.twitter.com/9QwkPrmeL2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 10, 2018

This is all a drama to distract the backward & oppressed whenever they raise their voices to demand their rights. No one else has given the things which Muslims gave. Should we throw away GT Road? Who built the Red Fort? Who built the Taj Mahal?: UP Minister OP Rajbhar pic.twitter.com/GFuGVjgF3g — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 10, 2018

Rajbhar’s comment has come after BJP lawmaker Jagan Prasad Garg earlier today urged the government to rename Agra to Agravan or Agrawal. In a presser held, Garg said that Agra has no meaning. In the past, he said, there were just a lot of forests here and people from the Agarwal community resided here. Hence, the name should be renamed.

The renaming spree started with the renaming of iconic Mughalsarai railway station near Varanasi to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) station. Then, Allahabad was renamed as Prayagraj and recently on the occasion of the Diwali eve, UP CM Adityanath announced that Faizabad district will be known as Ayodhya.

Now, amid these talks, the Gujarat government said that it would change the name of Ahmedabad as Karnavati if enough people of the state support the idea.

Not only this, more change in names of the Uttar Pradesh cities were hinted by BJP lawmaker Sangeet Som on Friday. Claiming that the state government will soon be changing names of many other cities in the state, he said that the demands have come from the public.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More