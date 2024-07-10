Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and NISHAD party Chief Sanjay Nishad on Wednesday batted for the Population Control Bill, which was introduced in 2019, claiming that a specific community is working under a specific ‘mission to increase the country’s population’.

“A specific community is working under a mission to increase the country’s population. The way their messages go viral on social media, and the way their leaders give speeches related to increasing population, it may happen that they will take over the country in the coming years”, Nishad said while speaking to ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister further said that the ‘specific community’ is promulgating messages on social media, claiming that their religion permits them to increase their population.

“They (the specific community) are promulgating messages on social media, claiming that their religion permits them to increase the population. They have nothing to do with the country. It is the responsibility of the government to keep the nation balanced”, he said.

Batting for the Population Control Bill, Sanjay Nishad said, “The power of the country is in our hands. So, if any such missions aiming to increase the population are in force in the country, we should understand that the Constitution belongs to those who believe in sovereignty. That is why we are in support of the Population Control Bill.”

India has recently surpassed China, emerging as the most populated country in the world. The population of India stands at 141.72 crores, while that of China is 141.22 crores.

Earlier, the Population Control Bill of 2019, which was withdrawn in 2022, suggested a ‘two-children’ policy for each couple.

According to experts, increasing population poses serious challenges to under-developed and developing countries like India, given the scarcity of resources among other factors.

