UP: Minor Loses Control Of Thar, Injures Woman In Saharanpur

In Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a troubling incident occurred on September 15 when a Thar driven by a minor lost control and ran over a woman.

The vehicle first collided with a scooter before striking the woman, who was standing outside her house. The entire event, captured on CCTV, quickly went viral on social media, sparking significant public outrage.

According to the footage, the Thar initially crashed into a scooter and a car. Moments later, the vehicle moved again, hitting the woman and causing her to fall onto the road.

Additionally, Thar also knocked over another parked scooter. Later, the local residents immediately rushed the injured woman to the hospital.

Despite the severity of the incident, the woman fortunately did not suffer serious injuries, as she was helped by bystanders.

In the aftermath of this incident, the Saharanpur police have noted that no formal complaint had been filed at the Sadar Bazar police station. However, they assured that legal action would be taken once a complaint is submitted.

Meanwhile, the authorities have started tracking down the driver in response to the viral video and the public’s reaction.

The police have initiated an investigation based on the video evidence and currently, they are working to address the situation accordingly.

