On asking if Yogi Adityanath is responsible for the defeat in bypolls, he said that government is responsible. The party should interrogate all the reasons for its loss

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday, June 4, said that the BJP defeat in the recent bypolls was a result of unhappiness among the other backward castes (OBCs). He said the reason behind their disenchantment was that the party did not make BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya as the Chief Minister of UP. Recently, the saffron party lost Kairana parliamentary seat and Noorpur assembly seat in the state, which were held on May 28.

He said the BJP had contested the UP assembly polls in 2017 with Keshav Prasad Maurya as its chief ministerial candidate, but later saffron-clad Yogi Adityanath was made the CM. He further pointed out that, the OBCs supported the BJP in the hope that Keshav will become the CM. The revulsion of the people was witnessed in the defeat of the BJP in bypolls.

Tabassum Hasan of the Rashtriya Lok Dal won the Kairana seat, while Samajwadi Party’s Naeemul Hasan bagged the Noorpur seat. The RLD candidate, who is a Gujjar, was backed by the Congress party, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The Ajit Singh-led RLD filed Tabassum Hasan, while BJP’s candidate was Mriganka Singh, the daughter of BJP’s Hukum Singh, who won the Kairana seat in 2014. Other than UP, BJP also lost In Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondia constituency.

On asking if Yogi Adityanath is responsible for the defeat in bypolls, he said that government itself is responsible. The party should interrogate all the reasons for its loss. It’s in the hands of the BJP whom to make CM. It’s up to the party to make Yogi or Keshav as CM, he added.

